KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a relatively active start to the spring severe weather season.
After the storm last Friday brought severe thunderstorm warnings and hail reports to the eastern side of the viewing area, another wave last night did the same for some.
Impacts were really felt in NW Missouri and NE Kansas where the storms were very strong during the early overnight hours.
As the strong low-pressure system moves farther and farther east today, higher pressure and cooler air has been flying into KC from the northwest. Highs, as a result, should stay below normal Wednesday and Thursday, with a surge of more Spring warmth beginning Friday.
Looking forward, the pattern becomes mainly dry, quiet, and gradually warm. Long-range models don’t really support any more mid- or upper-level waves of energy to trigger additional stormy weather for the next several days.
Winds will eventually turn out of the southeast beginning Friday and the southwest by Monday, with no real big change in wind direction throughout next week. That means constant warm air pushing into town day after day, sending high temps climbing!
With little signs of the warming trend slowing down, don’t be surprised if the 80s return consistently April 10-14. The Climate Prediction Center Long-Range Temperature Outlook supports the warmth lasting even longer.
So if you’ve been waiting for the Spring temperature to settle in, the future looks really good!
The only bad part about this type of pattern is the allergies that’ll continue along with it. With no big fronts to usher in cooler, drier air, we anticipate the pollen and mold numbers to stay sky-high for a while. Continue to take your medicine as usual during the spring season.
We’ll be watching for any isolated rain chances that may pop up during the weekend! Continue to keep up with our Most Accurate forecasts here at FOX 4!