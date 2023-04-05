KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a relatively active start to the spring severe weather season.

After the storm last Friday brought severe thunderstorm warnings and hail reports to the eastern side of the viewing area, another wave last night did the same for some.

Impacts were really felt in NW Missouri and NE Kansas where the storms were very strong during the early overnight hours.

Storm reports through the late afternoon hours Tuesday. Hail from storms to the southeast of KC ranged from quarter-size to half dollar-size. A couple reports of hen egg to tennis ball-size hail came in over northern Boone County later in the afternoon.

More hail reports from new storms that fired north and west of the Metro through 10 PM Tuesday night. One wind report up there as well.

The last of the hail and wind reports after midnight Wednesday morning.

As the strong low-pressure system moves farther and farther east today, higher pressure and cooler air has been flying into KC from the northwest. Highs, as a result, should stay below normal Wednesday and Thursday, with a surge of more Spring warmth beginning Friday.

Looking forward, the pattern becomes mainly dry, quiet, and gradually warm. Long-range models don’t really support any more mid- or upper-level waves of energy to trigger additional stormy weather for the next several days.

Mid-level (~18,000 feet up) wind pattern late Friday. Zonal flow (wind blowing straight west to east) over our area means settled weather for the next several days. Signs of big dips in the flow (new storms) stay away until potentially the weekend of April 15-16. Courtesy: Pivotal Weather

Winds will eventually turn out of the southeast beginning Friday and the southwest by Monday, with no real big change in wind direction throughout next week. That means constant warm air pushing into town day after day, sending high temps climbing!

High temperature forecast for Kansas City through the Easter weekend

With little signs of the warming trend slowing down, don’t be surprised if the 80s return consistently April 10-14. The Climate Prediction Center Long-Range Temperature Outlook supports the warmth lasting even longer.

The Long-Range temperature forecast continues to show warmer-than-average weather for everyone east of the Rockies through mid-April. We could see highs during that stretch in the 70s & 80s.

So if you’ve been waiting for the Spring temperature to settle in, the future looks really good!

The only bad part about this type of pattern is the allergies that’ll continue along with it. With no big fronts to usher in cooler, drier air, we anticipate the pollen and mold numbers to stay sky-high for a while. Continue to take your medicine as usual during the spring season.

We’ll be watching for any isolated rain chances that may pop up during the weekend! Continue to keep up with our Most Accurate forecasts here at FOX 4!