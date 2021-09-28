Rainy days coming to the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Hopefully you’ve been able to squeeze as much out of the these summer days as possible because we’ll start to see a shift in the hot and dry pattern starting Wednesday.

Clouds will start to move in tomorrow morning and scattered rain is most likely in the afternoon, with more widespread showers and storms forming for the end of the work week.

These rainy days in the forecast are well-timed because it’s been getting drier and drier in and around the metro throughout September. It’s hard to keep things looking green when you only have five days of measurable rain in a month (“measurable rain is any amount greater than or equal 0.01 inch).

FYI, the “T” on the graphic below means “trace”, or less than 0.01 inch of rain for that day.

KCI rainfall throughout September 2021. Our monthly deficit is now over 1.5 inches.

Our local drought monitor has become more colorful around Kansas City in the last 30 days.

Local drought monitor as of Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Now, the good news: on-and-off rain is possible on Wednesday, but mainly Thursday through Saturday, thanks to a slow-moving cold front.

Scattered showers may start as early as Wednesday afternoon in some places, but don’t expect anything widespread for tomorrow. If you do get hit with a few showers, you’ll be one of the lucky ones.

Future radar for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 29.

The cold front will inch closer and closer to Kansas City Thursday through Saturday, bumping up the overall chances for widespread showers and storms. At this point, severe weather is not a concern through Thursday, so stay tuned for updates on Friday and Saturday.

Future radar for 6 p.m. Thursday Sept. 30. Widespread rain looks more likely as the front gets closer to us. Friday and Saturday look similar to Thursday.

It’s important to note that we don’t expect rain all day, every day Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. These days are just the best for seeing on-and-off rain and storms, so parts of these three days will still be dry. Just don’t expect prolonged dry periods and sunshine for the second half of this week.

The rainy pattern should start to wind down as the front finally exits to the east throughout the day Sunday.

As far as totals go, our long-range models are suggesting that most of our area gets 1-2 inches of rainfall through next Monday, with pockets of 2-4 inches in isolated spots.

Possible rainfall totals by Monday, Oct. 4.

With the ground being so dry, flash flooding is not much of a threat, especially since all of this rain is spread out over a few days. But thunderstorm downpours may hold an isolated flash flooding risk. Keep checking back with us at FOX 4 to stay up-to-date on the forecast!