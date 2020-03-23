Rainy Tuesday ahead as wet pattern continues





It was a dreary day Sunday with a steady rain that lightened up to a drizzle the rest of the day. Most areas had between 1/4 to a 1/2 inch of rain. It seems like yesterday that we had a high fire danger. Casually since March 1, we’ve had nearly 4 inches of rain. No more fire danger here.







We’ll start off with a more steady rain Tuesday morning with a few rumbles of thunder. I would expect widespread rainfall on Tuesday morning. The latest trends suggest heavier rain south of the immediate metro.

By the afternoon, the coverage and intensity lighten up just a little bit. Make no mistake about it, it’s probably going to be a fairly rainy day. I just don’t think it’s going to rain quite as hard later in the day.

Because of that heavier burst of rain to the south, the recent rainfall totals reflect that. This should push us closer to 5″ of rain for the month which will be well ahead of last year (with more rain later this week.)