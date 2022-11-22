JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Spire Energy customers in Kansas City can expect to see a jump in their next gas bill.

The Missouri Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Spire West customers, which includes the Kansas City area.

The increase takes effect Nov. 29, 2022. The company predicts the increase will cost homeowners about $8 more a month.

Spire says this rate increase is to address the increase in the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers. This cost makes up between 50% and 55% of a customer’s monthly bill, according to the company.

Spire is also asking the commission to approve an additional 10% increase to pay for infrastructure improvements and to pay employees better.

Spire believes that additional 10% will increase a customer’s bill about $10/month.

The commission could make its decision on the second rate increase in late January, meaning customers could see it in late February or March.

Kansas City Council passed a resolution in September raising concern with the second proposed rate increase. The resolution says the increase poses risks to residents and consumers already facing inflation.

