KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bird’s-eye view of Kansas and Missouri on Friday helps to put into perspective just how big Thursday’s snow storm was.

A satellite image from the National Weather Service in Kansas City shows the belt of snow that coated a large portion of both states.

A white blanket covered southeast and eastern Kansas and an entire path across Missouri from Kansas City to the northeast corner of the state.

It was a record-setting day for Kansas City. The NWS takes its official measurement from the Kansas City International Airport, where it recorded 7 inches of snow on Thursday.

That was enough to break a century-old record for daily snowfall for Feb. 17. The previous record, set back in 1893, was 6 inches.

But the snow totals in other parts of the Kansas City area pack an even bigger punch.

When it was all said and done, Lenexa reported a whopping 11 inches of snow, the NWS reports.

Here are just a few of the other snow totals the NWS recorded from Thursday:

Lenexa, Kansas — 11 inches

Shawnee, Kansas — 10 inches

Downtown KC — 9.3 inches

Overland Park, Kansas — 8.5 inches

Lee’s Summit, Missouri — 7.5 inches

Harrisonville, Missouri — 7.2 inches

KCI Airport — 7 inches

Sedalia, Missouri — 5.5 inches

Kearney, Missouri — 4.5 inches

Kansas City will see a warmup on Sunday and Monday, but don’t get too used to it. There could be another change of winter precipitation again next week. The FOX4 Weather team is already tracking it.