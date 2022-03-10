KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The snow stopped falling for several hours Thursday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean the danger is over for drivers.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warned drivers that roads started refreezing around 3:30 p.m., and that drivers should expect it to take longer to get around Thursday evening.

Crews spent the afternoon treating roads ahead of a second round of snow that is predicted to move into the metro before the system leaves the area.

That could mean even more issues on metro streets and highways.

Kansas City Police reported an increase in crashes mid-afternoon and were working nearly a dozen accidents across the city shortly after 3 p.m.

That is in addition to the 35 accidents the Missouri Highway Patrol reported handling throughout the day Thursday.

MoDOT reminds drivers to slow down and take road conditions seriously. The department also asked drivers to give plow drivers and emergency crews room to work where they need to do so.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.