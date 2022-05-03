KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals decided on an earlier start for Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The club made the decision to move first pitch to 12:10 p.m. after looking at the forecast and seeing the possibility for storms in Kansas City Wednesday evening.

Tickets to the May 4, 2022, game will automatically be honored for the earlier pitch.

Ticketholders will also receive $10 loaded onto their ticket. The money can be used at any Aramark concession stand or in the Royals Team Store. The value can be redeemed by scanning the bar code on the game ticket.

Fans who can’t make it to the earlier time may exchange tickets, but need to do so before noon on Wednesday, according to the Royals.

Parking tickets purchased for tomorrow’s game will be valid for any game played during the 2022 season.