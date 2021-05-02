Scattered storms possible Monday as part of an active week ahead

We’ve had a relatively pleasant Sunday with some increasing clouds. Believe it or not, the clouds increasing aren’t really part of our next system. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for west central KS until midnight. While I don’t expect severe weather for us overnight, these storms will be responsible for what we’re expecting Monday morning.

I want you to take a look at simulated radar just after 3AM Monday morning. It’s a line of thunderstorms that’s holding together pretty well and it should be fairly certain that it’s going to get here in a couple hours, right?

While I think that is mostly the case, I believe there will be enough of a weakening of this storms that not only is our severe weather impact low, but some of us may dodge the rain in the morning. These storms tend to weaken significantly during the night time hours. While I don’t think they’ll completely fall apart, it’s possible these scattered storms miss a few areas entirely.

By the afternoon, temperatures fall and the storm threat is SE of our area. Severe weather threats are higher here due to the timing and heating of the day.

Expect a strong north wind behind the front as gusts over 30 mph are possible. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s pretty quickly.