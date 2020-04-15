School Day at Home: FOX4 meteorologists provide weather lessons in special presentation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Even though students are learning from home for the rest of this academic school year, FOX4 meteorologists are still teaching important weather lessons that you can access any time. Watch the video above for a special presentation of "School Day at Home."

Here are the topics and lessons we touch on in less than a half-hour:

We live near Tornado Alley. How do tornadoes form? FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria walks you through what it takes for a tornado to be created and the difference between watches and warnings.

Wind, hail and lightning are common during severe thunderstorms. FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter breaks down the science behind storms.

Too much rain in a short period of time causes flash flooding. FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith explains the dangers with rising water.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain can fall in the winter. FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee describes the different types of winter weather.

How do they do that? FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank gives a behind-the-scenes look at how television meteorologists forecast the weather.