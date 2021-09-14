September summer is holding onto Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– We’re officially done with the hottest part of the year and I’m sure many of you are waiting for the cooler fall weather and all of the fun activities that come with it. But much like in years past, summer isn’t letting go of us quite yet.

Through about the first half of the month, we’ve seen hot afternoons and cool, comfortable mornings. So everything is about balanced with regard to monthly average temperature.

Slightly above average from a temperature standpoint so far this month. The normal highs for the first half of September range from 84 to 80 degrees.

The second half of the month may continue to stay on the warmer side of average.

Upper-level high pressure (helping to create days upon days of quiet, sunny weather, allowing temperatures to slowly warm day in and day out) will build across the desert southwest and eventually move into the central plains by the upcoming weekend.

Upper-level high pressure building in this weekend will keep us dry, sunny, and eventually, warmer.

We’re expecting sunshine starting late tomorrow (Wednesday) and continuing throughout the weekend. At the same time, mid-and-upper 80s are all over the forecast into early next week.

Midday Long Ranger for Monday, September 14th.

And there’s very little signs of fall-like weather coming in for the last week or so of September as well. Chances of above-average temperatures look pretty good all the way through the 28th!

Everyone east of the Rockies may continue to see warmer-than-average weather for the second half of the month.

I don’t believe that the 90s are that likely with the shorter days, lower sun angle, etc., but we could be sticking with the 80s and eventually upper 70s for a while.

After the clouds and scattered showers move out tonight/early tomorrow, get outside and enjoy some pleasant weather!