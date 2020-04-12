Severe storms could bring large hail, 60 mph winds the night before Easter

Many areas in the metro are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 PM. We’ve already seen gusty winds and larger hail with the first severe warned storms. But what does that mean for the metro area and points north?

We’re watching the characteristics of these storms early to give us an idea of what we can expect later. So far, two inch hail and lots of lightning have been the biggest threats with gusty wind and brief heavy rain possible as well.

Expect this area to expand somewhere between 7:30 – 10 PM as this storms move to the NE. They’re not going to move in to quite as favorable of an environment for the larger hail and severe weather that their predecessors are providing, but some pretty loud thunderstorms will be expected at the very least.

Our biggest threats will be some larger hail. We could see a few areas with hail larger than a quarter, but I think the larger hail is reserved for those storms to the southwest. Gusty wind in excess of 60 mph and some heavy rain may provide some isolated flash flooding as well. We’ll keep you posted here and on our FOX4KC social channels.