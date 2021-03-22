Severe threat increases for some with hail, weak tornado possible Tuesday

Let’s flash back to last Monday where a pretty strong center of low pressure moved through the area. It was only 50 degrees for some of us, but slightly warmer to the south. The nature of the way this storm “spun” from the surface…..to thousands of feet above the surface…created some rotation in a few thunderstorms which ultimately led to a few tornadoes in the area. That setup will be a bit similar on Tuesday, but the potential for this to happen will be a bit further northeast of the immediate metro.

Note the arrows coming from the southeast direction here. Our storm development will ultimately rely on the position of this low moving in from the southwest. As that gets closer, it will add another element of storm development and few of these storms on the leading edge of this may have some of that weak rotation.

The area highlighted above in yellow with the “smaller tornado risk is part of the Marginal Risk for severe weather on Tuesday. That’s Category 1 of 5 from the Storm Prediction Center. Doesn’t sound like a big deal(we don’t pick the names,) but it’s the exact same risk level we were under as a whole last Monday. Smaller hail and a brief tornado could be possible sometime in the afternoon and early evening, especially north and east of the metro. We’ll keep you posted with updates here and on air starting at 4 AM Tuesday.