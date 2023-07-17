KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for counties south of the Kansas City metro on Monday.

The National Weather Service said the watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Monday for Linn and Miami counties in Kansas and Bates, Cass, Cooper, Henry, Johnson and Pettis counties in Missouri.

Other counties in southeast Kansas, southwest Missouri, central Missouri and south-central Missouri are also included in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/x6o6dcD2O3 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 17, 2023

FOX4’s Weather Team said if severe storms form Monday, they’ll be along and south of Interstate 70 with the potential for strong winds with gusts up to 70 mph and hail.

The active streak could continue with more storms bubbling up late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

