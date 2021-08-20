Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place for Kansas City area overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A line of strong thunderstorms moving in from the west will continue to hold together and work their way to the metro in the next few hours.

As a result of what’s going on with the storms west of here, a few counties in the metro area now included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 a.m.

Not a lot has changed from the information we’ve brought you most of the day. These storms will get your attention, one way or the other. Regardless of severe weather, these storms will likely be wind driven with some localized flooding.

Here’s a simulated radar image from what’s expected after 9 p.m. tonight. Our best window from strong to severe storms still looks between 9-11 p.m.

Wind gusts and hail are most likely the main threats from this storm, although we don’t have too many hail reports right now. 60-70 mph wind gusts have already occurred with this storm. Localized flooding is also a possibility in some locations that get a slow moving burst of rain.

This will be over relatively quickly with a few lingering storms after midnight, but clear by Saturday morning.