Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5 AM Sunday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for most of our area until 5 AM Sunday morning. Areas shaded in the orange are under a Tornado Watch until 1 AM Sunday morning,

Our best timeframe for severe weather looks to be between 11-3 AM overnight.

Expect the leading edge of this severe weather to move into the immediate metro sometime after 11 PM. I would expect this time to be the highest likelihood for a brief tornado to develop on the leading edge of this line.

Eventually this area will become a wide line of 60-70 mph wind gusts and loud thunderstorms moving in during the overnight hours.

Our highest threats will be significant wind gusts overnight. Hail isn’t the biggest threat tonight, but there will be a few reports of smaller hail expected. Wind damage and localized flooding will be the two main focal points tonight. A brief tornado will be possible as well. We’ll keep you posted during the overnight hours on air and cut in to programming as needed.