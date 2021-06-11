Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 PM

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for much of our area until 7 PM tonight. Storms to our northwest have already produced quarter sized hail and wind gusts over 60 mph and are marching further south.

Its current pace is only around 20 mph, and that presents a couple of challenges. It may lead to some localized flooding and very heavy rainfall. But it’s also possible portions of this storm, especially on the KS side, pick up speed and make it a bit more difficult to track this afternoon.

At some point this will finally make its way through the metro area fully, and most of the area will be dry by this evening, closer to sunset.

Our main threats from this system remain 60 mph wind gusts and bursts of heavy rain. We’ve had some hail reports so far to the north, but nothing too significant. It will still be present, but not incredibly large hail so far. Tornado threat isn’t zero, but it’s not likely that we’ll be dealing with that this evening.