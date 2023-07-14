KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tornado warning has been issued until 3 p.m. for the northern part of Douglas County on Friday afternoon.
Residents in northern Douglas County should take shelter in a safe area.
Lawrence and the KU campus are not included in this warning at this time.
The entire Kansas City area is under a severe thunderstorm watch Friday afternoon, and some parts of the metro are already seeing thunderstorm warnings.
The National Weather Service has issued the thunderstorm watch for the entire area until 7 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas until 3:15 p.m. This includes most of Leavenworth, part of SW Wyandotte and western Johnson County.
FOX4’s Weather Team says strong winds at 70+ mph and large hail will be possible.
Winds around 70-75 mph have already been observed in Topeka as the storm moves west into the Kansas City area, according to the NWS.
