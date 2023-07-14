KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tornado warning has been issued until 3 p.m. for the northern part of Douglas County on Friday afternoon.

Residents in northern Douglas County should take shelter in a safe area.

New Tornado Warning for Jefferson, Douglas counties until 7/14 3:00PM. Seek shelter now & tune into live coverage on FOX 4 Kansas City! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/k7yMX4p9HU — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) July 14, 2023

Lawrence and the KU campus are not included in this warning at this time.

The entire Kansas City area is under a severe thunderstorm watch Friday afternoon, and some parts of the metro are already seeing thunderstorm warnings.

The National Weather Service has issued the thunderstorm watch for the entire area until 7 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas until 3:15 p.m. This includes most of Leavenworth, part of SW Wyandotte and western Johnson County.

New Severe T-Storm Warning for Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson counties until 7/14 3:15PM. Head indoors to avoid this storm & stay weather aware with FOX 4 Kansas City! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/408ZtoyFAa — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) July 14, 2023

FOX4’s Weather Team says strong winds at 70+ mph and large hail will be possible.

Winds around 70-75 mph have already been observed in Topeka as the storm moves west into the Kansas City area, according to the NWS.

