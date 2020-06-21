Severe weather risk goes up late Father’s Day

Happy Father’s Day to all. First of all….it’s actually going to be a very nice summer day. Temperatures in the upper 80s with some added humidity. But our rain chances go up later on this evening and overnight, and that’s where severe weather comes into the conversation.

The Storm Prediction Center’s most recent update has kept areas in the immediate metro away from the Enhanced Risk (3 of 5 risk categories from the Storm Prediction Center.) Just because we’re only in the Slight risk (2 of 5,) that doesn’t mean we won’t have any severe weather at all..it just means the risk is a little bit different!

Our rain will hold off for a while, but we’ll be watching things out west very carefully this afternoon. Some sort of watch will be issued in the afternoon in central KS/OK/NE. It’s very important that we monitor the progress of how these storms develop/move. Their movement will have a direct impact on what types of severe weather and the timing of it arrives.

What I expect to happen sometime later on Sunday is these storms become a bit more linear. You see where I’ve put the arrow and how this particular model creates more of a “bow” shape? While this may or may not look exactly like this later on at 10pm tonight, the sentiment is there. I expect storms to develop that look like this one later on, and that will create more of a straightline wind gust threat. 60-70 mph wind gusts are not out of the question here.

A short recap before the main threats are outlined: Sunday is a good day! Let’s watch how the storms develop out west. What happens there….directly impacts us. Our better chances are closer to sunset and beyond.

Let’s stay Weather Aware starting at 8 PM tonight through the early morning hours of Monday. Wind gusts over 60 mph are the main threat. Larger hail will be possible, especially early. Flooding is a concern for some of these areas that storms merge and sit there for several hours overnight. That will not be a major widespread issue, but it’s something to look out for. Tornadoes are not the metro’s main threat. That is reserved for central KS and NE, but it’s not entirely out of the question for our region either. We’ll keep you posted during the day with any updates and changes to the forecast.