SHAWNEE, Kan. — The forecasted heat is taking some of the fun out of Shawnee this week.

The city said it decided to cancel several events in an effort to keep everyone as safe as possible during the dangerous temperatures.

Shawnee’s Touch-a-Truck on Wednesday, July 20 will no longer take place.

The city also canceled it’s Moonlight Market on Thursday and Saturday’s Farmers Market.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the metro on those days. Kansas City is also in an Orange Ozone Alert.

Shawnee said a number of vendors already planned on not attending Moonlight Market because it is expected to be so hot.