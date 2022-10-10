KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The growing weather story has been about the ongoing drought.

Starting in June of this year, our monthly rainfall totals have come in below average every month. October is looking dry overall as well. The drought monitor has only grown more colorful with time this summer and fall.

Local drought monitor as of Monday, October 10th.

But a change of pace is on the way for us over the next couple of days. Clouds will be building into the area Monday evening and night, setting up the next round of rain that is currently down in Oklahoma and SW Missouri.

Clouds will move in late today, with rain holding back until Tuesday.

Expect some scattered showers and downpours Tuesday morning, but mainly for the Missouri side. The heaviest rains should be closer to 50 Highway and the Lake of the Ozarks area. Wednesday is really the day to cash in for the metro.

Rainfall Tuesday morning looks to mainly stay south and east of the KC Metro. Some light, isolated showers are still possible around the 435 loop.

Our next cold front should move the area before sunrise Wednesday, bringing the lift needed to form storms very early in the morning.

There is also a chance of an isolated strong to severe storms during this time. Main threats are strong wind and hail, along with the heavy rain.

Future radar as of 7 AM this Wednesday. Better chances of rain and even thunderstorms come for the Metro.

A very low chance of a severe storm (Level 1 out of 5) is in play for our area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Totals will vary based on where exactly the heaviest storms form up, but the potential for 1″+ is out there for a few areas, thanks to the expected scattered downpours. These numbers are subject to change!

Possible rainfall totals through this Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday benefits the southeastern side while Wednesday’s early rain is more widespread.

Any amount of rainfall would help as the deficit will likely grow wider as we move throughout the rest of October.

Future precipitation outlooks for the back end of October are not kind to potential rain in the Midwest.

Climate Prediction Center precipitation forecast for the 17th through the 23rd of October

We’ll keep you updated on the upcoming rain in the next couple of days and we’ll look forward to more chances ahead!