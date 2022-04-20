KANSAS CITY, Mo. — April showers bring May flowers! We’ve all heard that saying over the years as the springtime rains help green up the lawns and flowerbeds around the Kansas City area.

This week, we’ll be tapping into waves of those April showers, and even thunderstorms, with some severe weather potential attached that you’ll want to know.

The first round Wednesday will come through the area for the evening hours, all thanks to the next cold front. Right now, the front is out west in central Kansas, but will be sliding through the area this evening.

As the front arrives around 6-8 p.m., more showers, and possibly a storm or two, will fire up along it.

Storms may become strong enough to produce small hail and gusty wind. So there may be a delay to the start of the Royals game tonight at 7:10 p.m.

Future radar as of 7 PM Wednesday. Expect more showers and maybe a storm late today.

Forecast for the Royals game tonight at 7:10.

The next chance for more rain comes Thursday afternoon, Thursday night and into Friday. A slightly higher hail chance is associated with afternoon storms Thursday, prompting a “slight” risk (Level 2 out of 5) in our area.

A Slight risk of severe storms is positioned around and west of KC for tomorrow afternoon and evening.

The last round we’re watching is over the weekend — Saturday afternoon through Sunday, thanks to another passing cold front.

Showers and storms returning to the KC Metro area late Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Showers and storms will probably spark up again to end the day Saturday and linger into Sunday morning south and east of KC.

This will probably affect Sporting KC’s match Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., but will hopefully move out in time for KC Current’s match Sunday at 4 p.m.

Once again, a severe storm late Saturday/early Sunday is possible.

There’s a lot to keep track of this week, but, as Kansas City’s Most Accurate Weather Team, we’ll be keeping you up-to-date and informed!

