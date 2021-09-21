Signs of colder weather aren’t just in Kansas City’s forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is expected to see a big drop in temperatures as the first day of fall officially arrives.

The cooler temperatures aren’t the only signs that the seasons are changing.

Trucks also delivered salt to the Missouri Department of Transportation Tuesday morning. The salt will be stored until it’s needed to put on snowy and icy roads later this year.

Happening Now: Deliveries of salt are arriving today. Are you ready for #winter? We are! We could also use your help. Join our #snow plowing team! Excellent benefits —> https://t.co/1MOJIm2P2U pic.twitter.com/39qCeyDwso — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) September 21, 2021

MoDOT said it also needs snow plow drivers. Applicants need to be at least 18 years old, be able complete a criminal background check, and have a valid commercial drivers license to be considered for a job.

Seasonal help is also needed.

“If your normal job doesn’t include full time work in the winter months, consider being an emergency operator for MoDOT to fill in those gaps,” Natalie Roark, MoDOT’s Maintenance Director, said. “You earn extra pay and you help the MoDOT team with our winter operations.”

MoDOT has more information about the opportunities online.