Signs of summer predicted in October for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– September is coming to a close, and October is right around the corner.

If we take a look back at the month of September in Kansas City, we’ll find a pretty dry month not only for the city but around much of the Midwest.

Unusually dry conditions can be found both west and east of KC on our local Drought Monitor.

Drought development has been an issue over the past couple of weeks in our part of the country and just out west.

A much worse drought and wildfire season continues out west.

Rain is still much needed in our area as days with rain have been few and far between this month. For the month, we’re facing a deficit of almost 1.5 inches.

Precipitation numbers as of Monday, September 27th.

Moving into October, which starts Friday, it looks like the dry trend may continue when we look at the month as a whole.

However, it’s important to note that numerous rain chances are coming to the area starting Wednesday afternoon and carrying over throughout this weekend.

But the Climate Prediction Center has slightly below-average precipitation numbers in the area for October.

CPC monthly precip forecast for October 2021

From a temperature standpoint, September has had its share of warmth.

We hit 91 degrees officially Sunday (and likely hitting 90+ Monday and Tuesday), 89 degrees once, 88 degrees twice, and 87 degrees twice. There were plenty of other above-average days this month.

High temperatures for the month of September. Red numbers are above-average highs, yellow are average, blue are below-average.

For the month of October, I’d expect much of the same: some cooler days for sure as we’re into the fall season, but also plenty of warmth. The CPC sees another good chance at a warm October overall.

The Climate Prediction Center’s take on expected October temperatures

Warm signals for any fall month isn’t exactly good news for those wanting to see some good leaf colors around this part of the country.

According to Harvard Forest, for vibrant reds, we need cold and sunny days and very little wind for good leaf retention. Peak color time for Kansas City is in late October, so we’ll see what happens around then.