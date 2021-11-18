Siren system upgrade complete to give eastern Jackson County residents better warnings

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — While the metro is on alert for colder weather and the first snowfall of the season, work is underway to make sure people are as safe as possible when spring returns.

The Central Jackson County Emergency Management Agency upgraded it’s storm siren system. It impacts people living in Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Lake Tapawingo, and some unincorporated areas of Jackson County.

The agency said the upgrade means tornado sirens will automatically be sounded as soon as the National Weather Service issues a warning. The new system is also expected to make severe weather warnings more accurate, warning only the locations in the path of the storm.

The Blue Springs Police Department Dispatch Center will continue to have manual control of the system.

The new system also allows the Central Jackson County Emergency Management Agency to run a silent check each day to ensure each siren has power and is communicating properly with the network. The silent tests allow any issues to be addressed immediately.