KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week ago on March 2, the temperature in Kansas City reach 84 degrees, breaking the daily record of 80 degrees that was set in 1901.

So remember last Wednesday when we broke the record of 80° when we hit 84°? That record was set in 1901. The record for snow on the 10th (THU) is 6". That record was set in 1901. Hmmmmmmmmmmm. JL #mowx #kswx — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) March 9, 2022

With anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow in Thursday’s forecast, the daily record for snow could fall.

The daily record for snow on March 10 is 6 inches, which was also set in 1901.

Kansas City remains in a winter storm warning and additional time may be required for the Thursday morning commute.

The Winter Storm Watches have been replaced with Warnings in the Metro, and both north and south of I-70. Expect slowdowns and travel problems throughout the day tomorrow as snow falls and doesn't really move out until Friday morning. Stay Weather Aware! #fox4kc #MOwx #KSwx #KCwx pic.twitter.com/rC5anTWLgL — Alex Countee (@AlexCounteeWX) March 9, 2022 Stay tuned in with the FOX4 for the latest on weather and road conditions as the latest round of winter weather comes in.