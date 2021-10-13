Snow storm and tornado hit South Dakota on same day

RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota had quite the active weather day.

The state recorded a snow storm in the Black Hills to the west Tuesday and Wednesday and also had a confirmed tornado in the northeast corner of South Dakota on Wednesday afternoon.

In the Rapid City area, transportation officials closed Interstate 90 for several hours due to the heavy snow and high winds that accumulated. Travel was not advised, and schools were also closed.

While snow isn’t anything new for this area, some parts of the region have already seen nearly 2 feet of snow in about 24 hours, sister station KELO reported.

Meanwhile, Wednesday afternoon, severe storms moved across the northeast corner of the state.

The National Weather Service said a tornado was observed in Roberts County. Details about the tornado’s severity and any damage were not immediately clear.