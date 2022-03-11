KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest round of winter weather blanketed the region with snow and several areas in the metro saw big numbers of snowfall accumulate on the ground.

Overland Park, Kansas led the way with 5.7 inches of snow, followed by Harrisonville, Missouri with 5.5 inches and Liberty, Missouri who saw 5 inches.

East Lee’s Summit, east Independence, and southeast Kansas City all saw 4 inches.

Lenexa, Kansas tallied 3.8 inches of snow, the same amount as south Kansas City, Missouri.

Parts of Prairie Village, Kansas saw over 3 inches of snow.

Moving south, Belton, Missouri saw 3.5 inches and inch more than Olathe, Kansas’ 2.5.

In the Northland, 2.3 inches were recorded in Parkville and North Kansas City saw 2.1 inches.

Over 3 inches of snow fell in Raytown and Blue Springs saw 3.5.

Grandview, Missouri – 2.7 inches

Raymore, Missouri – 3.1 inches

Smithville, Missouri – 4 inches

Louisburg, Kansas – 5 inches

Oak Grove, Missouri – 4.4 inches

Pleasant Hill, Missouri – 4.3 inches

Tonganoxie, Kansas – 4.7 inches