KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For most people, Wednesday’s snowfall has largely come to an end in the Kansas City area, and reports are already coming in for how much snow has piled up.

However, a Winter Storm Warning is still in effect for some parts of the region, particularly those to the southeast of the metro, that will see another wave of snow later Wednesday night and overnight.

Here are snow totals for various cities in the Kansas City area as of noon Wednesday:

Missouri

Midtown Kansas City — 3.5 inches

Blue Springs — 3.3 inches

Grandview — 3.9 inches

Pleasant Hill — 3.2 inches

Warrensburg — 5.5 inches

Kansas

Prairie Village — 3 inches

Shawnee — 2.5 inches

Olathe — 4 inches

Lawrence — 3.8 inches

FOX4 will update as more snow totals come in or as numbers are updated if there’s more accumulation later Wednesday night.

