KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow piled up for majority of the Kansas City region on Thursday, and the snow totals certainly prove that.
Kansas City even broke a century-old record for daily snowfall for Feb. 17.
As of noon Thursday, Kansas City had already seen 6.4 inches of snow hit the ground. The previous record, set back in 1893, was 6 inches.
Even more snow fell after that, and some cities in the area saw large totals as well.
Here are snow reports the National Weather Service has received as of 3 p.m.:
KANSAS
- Bonner Springs — 8.5 inches
- De Soto — 10 inches
- Kansas City, Kansas — 9.3 inches
- Lawrence — 8 inches
- Linwood — 8 inches
- Leavenworth — 5 inches
- Lenexa — 8.8 inches
- Merriam — 9.3 inches
- Olathe — 8 inches
- Overland Park — 8.5 inches
- Shawnee — 10 inches
- Spring Hill — 6.5 inches
MISSOURI
- Blue Springs — 8.5 inches
- Gladstone — 7.5 inches
- Grain Valley — 5.5 inches
- Independence — 7 inches
- Kansas City (Westport) — 9 inches
- Kansas City (Zona Rosa) — 8 inches
- Kearney — 4.5 inches
- Lake Waukomis — 8 inches
- Lee’s Summit — 7.5 inches
- Liberty — 6 inches
- Parkville — 8.5 inches
- Platte City — 7 inches
- Pleasant Hill — 3.2 inches
- Raytown — 6.8 inches
