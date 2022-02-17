KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow piled up for majority of the Kansas City region on Thursday, and the snow totals certainly prove that.

Kansas City even broke a century-old record for daily snowfall for Feb. 17.

As of noon Thursday, Kansas City had already seen 6.4 inches of snow hit the ground. The previous record, set back in 1893, was 6 inches.

Even more snow fell after that, and some cities in the area saw large totals as well.

Here are snow reports the National Weather Service has received as of 3 p.m.:

KANSAS

Bonner Springs — 8.5 inches

De Soto — 10 inches

Kansas City, Kansas — 9.3 inches

Lawrence — 8 inches

Linwood — 8 inches

Leavenworth — 5 inches

Lenexa — 8.8 inches

Merriam — 9.3 inches

Olathe — 8 inches

Overland Park — 8.5 inches

Shawnee — 10 inches

Spring Hill — 6.5 inches

MISSOURI

Blue Springs — 8.5 inches

Gladstone — 7.5 inches

Grain Valley — 5.5 inches

Independence — 7 inches

Kansas City (Westport) — 9 inches

Kansas City (Zona Rosa) — 8 inches

Kearney — 4.5 inches

Lake Waukomis — 8 inches

Lee’s Summit — 7.5 inches

Liberty — 6 inches

Parkville — 8.5 inches

Platte City — 7 inches

Pleasant Hill — 3.2 inches

Raytown — 6.8 inches

