Some in Kansas City area see first snowflakes of winter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Welcome to November! Some across the Kansas City area saw one of the biggest signs of winter: snowflakes.

Residents in cities like Shawnee and Bonner Springs have seen snow flurries falling from the sky Monday.

But don’t expect a snowy Monday Night Football game. Nothing is sticking to the ground Monday, of course. It’s not that cold, but we are seeing well below-average temperatures with highs only in the low 40s.

The National Weather Service said radar showed snow melting close to the surface, so it was no surprised that a few flakes made an appearance.

At the end of the month, we’re slated for average temperatures in the mid-40s. We know that there will be more days like this in the future, but this actually isn’t a trend the rest of the weekend!

