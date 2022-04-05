KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain, precipitation in general, has been plentiful over the past several weeks.

March was a wetter one compared to an average (almost 3 inches above average), and it looks like April may follow in the same path.

Later Tuesday, after 4 p.m. or so, that’ll be fair game for seeing another wave of showers, and maybe a few storms, coming into town.

For the KC metro and areas to the north and southwest, this will just be regular showers and storms. Toward the southeast, closer to the Lake of the Ozarks, that’s where enough energy may be in place an isolated strong or severe storm.

Future radar by 7:30 PM this evening. As the cold front moves southeast through Missouri, storms may become stronger.

Gusty wind and hail may be an issue with one or two, and there may be a brief spin-up this evening on the MO side.

Information on timing and severe threats possible with storms on the southeastern side late today.

Moving forward, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, will be dry, windy, and cool. Highs on Opening Day for the Royals may not get out off the 40s as we’re playing baseball at Kauffman Stadium.

Updated look at the Opening Day forecast for Thursday.

Luckily, the warmth will return in time for the weekend as we move back into the 60s and 70s, with likely some 80s possible to start next week. With more warmth comes more energy in the atmosphere for storms as well.

Storm and severe chances are already in place for Monday not too far away from KC, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Storm Prediction Center issuing a 15% chance of severe weather next Monday.

We will monitor how this expands/moves around the Midwest over the coming days.

