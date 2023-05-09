KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Weather moving into the metro will delay the Tenacious D concert at Starlight Theatre.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass bring the “Greatest Band in the World” to Kansas City Tuesday evening. Tenacious D: The Spicy Meatball Tour with Steel Beans show is sold-out.

Tuesday afternoon Starlight said it would monitor weather conditions for the outdoor concert. Shortly before 5 p.m. the venue released an updated time for the concert.

Starlight plans to open the gates at 7:30 p.m. and says the concert will not begin before 8:30 p.m. That is a 30-minute delay.

Starlight reminds guests that umbrellas are not allowed in the seating area. Ponchos are available for $1 inside the venue.

General parking for the event is included with your ticket. Premium paved parking is available for $30 in advance only.

FOX4’s Joe Lauria says the worst of the storms should be leaving the area around before the concert is scheduled to begin.