KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A storm during the day is one thing but when it happens in the middle of the night, how are you supposed to be ready to take cover: with your eyes closed?

We have the potential for severe weather overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Spring is in the air, which means the sound of lawnmowers and BBQ grills, but it’s also time to think about severe weather.

When severe weather strikes, it’s important to be prepared.

Meteorologist Karli Ritter and the FOX4 Weather Team are tracking storms expected to roll through the metro area Tuesday night.

“What makes this one unique is that it’s going to happen overnight,” Ritter said. “So, most people are going to be sleeping, or just about to go to bed or people trying to sleep because it’s going to be a loud night.”

The storm is said to bring large hail, 60 mph or stronger winds and our team can’t rule out the possibility of a quick spin-up.

We asked Ritter how you can best prepare before heading to bed Tuesday night.

“You want to have multiple ways to get warnings,” Ritter said.

First, turn on your phone alerts. Then, download the FOX4 Weather App. Turn on notifications for severe weather alerts and make sure the ringer is all the way up.

Finally, get a weather radio.

“This one is hand crank,” Lesley Simmons said holding two different emergency weather radios. “This one is battery operated.”

Simmons is a cashier at Westlake Ace Hardware. She said weather radio sales ramp up this time of year.

“If you didn’t prepare well enough and have batteries on hand, this hand crank one would definitely come in handy.”

You can usually find weather radios at your local hardware store. They can range anywhere from $25-$70.

“You can program it for it to only go off for your county, so you know if a warning is issued,” Ritter said.

“A lot of times you can’t hear sirens, or get the alerts if you don’t have your tv on. So, it’s another way to get that alert if you don’t have your phone in your back pocket or your phone alert doesn’t come through.”

Beyond Tuesday, Ritter said it’s a good idea to have these things in place so you’re prepared throughout severe weather season.

