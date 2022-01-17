Street still icy or snow packed? Here’s what you can do about it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Warming temperatures are helping crews clear the final remnants of the weekend snow. If you don’t want to wait for Mother Nature to finish the work, there is something that may help the process.

Crews have already cleared hundreds of miles worth of roads across the city. Now the city said its Snow Team is helping with the finishing touches.

Residents concerned about dangerous streets that need a little more attention due to the recent storm can now report problem areas.

Since Monday is the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday, city hall is closed. That means reports must be made through the myKCMO app or online at kcmo.gov/311 under the “snow” heading.

Beginning Tuesday 311 Specialists will be available to take reports about slippery streets by phone. The 311 number will be answered starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

This is all part of a new plan the city has for dealing with snow removal. The changes include plowing 24 hours a day and plowing from curb to curb on residential streets. Those changes will also be followed this winter.

The city also said it hired 100 additional drivers and has 50 new snow removal trucks for this snow season. The snowplows are equipped with new technology that will help drivers with routing and provide tracking information for each truck. The public works department also said it had a plan to salt more before a storm arrives to help keep the roads drivable.