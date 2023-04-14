KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will see two chances for scattered, possibly strong or severe, thunderstorms this weekend before colder temperatures move in.

The National Weather Service said the main threats from these storms will be damaging winds and large hail.

The first chance for storms comes overnight Friday into early Saturday. For some on the Kansas side, the storms could move in just before midnight, FOX4’s Weather Team said. For others, rain and storms will come after midnight.

The NWS said those to the west of Kansas City and some parts of the Northland have a marginal risk for severe storms. The chance for severe storms is minimal east of Kansas City.

⚠️We will have a couple chances for scattered thunderstorms over the next 36 hours, with some strong to even severe storms possible.



1) Late tonight into early Saturday morning.



2) Saturday afternoon.



The main threats from these storms are damaging wind gusts and large hail. pic.twitter.com/bux8XCghFt — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 14, 2023

FOX4 meteorologists expect some possible dry time from about 7 a.m. to midday. But the second chance for storms comes Saturday afternoon when the risk for severe storms flips across the Kansas City metro.

Saturday afternoon, counties east of Kansas City are under a marginal risk for severe storms. Farther east and into central Missouri, the risk for severe storms increases.

Meanwhile, most of the immediate Kansas City metro and counties to the west will just see scattered storms.

FOX4’s Weather Team said by 6-7 p.m. Saturday, most of the storms should be moving out of the Kansas City area.

Cooler temperatures move in behind these storms, bringing highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday.

It won’t last long though. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll warm back up to the 70s once again.