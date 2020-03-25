Stronger storms possible to end the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a quiet next couple of days, we'll see the pattern return to its wet, active state as a new system pushes closer to the KC metro. A cold front will sag down through the area and will stall out right over us, which will be the focal point for shower and thunderstorm development late Thursday, Friday, and even parts of Saturday.

Set-up and future radar image at midnight Friday

That stationary front will fidget around the area heading into the weekend, so we're right expecting a constant, non-stop rain. But, showers will be in the area. In fact, conditions early Friday morning and afternoon could support some stronger storms.

The best chance of severe weather is on Friday, but it's low

Strong wind and large hail are the primary threats for Friday.

Any storms that do form on Friday won't be widespread. At this point, we're expecting the thunderstorms for the southern half of the viewing area, especially in Kansas and areas around the state line.

Areas in yellow have the best chance of seeing stronger storms.

