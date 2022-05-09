KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The heat moves into the Kansas City metro, a week after the city experienced days of rain. With the forecasted temperatures to reach the 90s consecutive days this week, it hasn’t been this hot outside since sometime in September 2021.

Health experts warn it’s time to take precautions, even if we haven’t officially hit summer.

Those precautions include making sure you stay hydrated and have a cool place to spend the hottest part of the day.

But those aren’t the only things you need to have on your radar, according to doctors during an update provided by the University of Kansas Health System.

“The heat itself can put stress on a patient who has lung disease because they have difficultly breathing, and our ability to breathe, in some instances, helps affect our heat exchange. Not like sweating, not like convection or wind, or other things, but there is some part of that, plus it’s just a higher, it taxes, our cardiopulmonary system more,” Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer at the University of Kansas Health System, said.

FOX4’s team of meteorologists also warn smoke and dust will return to the metro due to wildfires in New Mexico.

If you don’t have air conditioning, or need a cool place to spend the afternoons, Kansas City’s community centers are open to the public as cooling centers.

Stites also suggests taking cool baths to try to cool off during the hot afternoons.

There are some scenarios where you need to seek medical attention immediately, according to medical experts:

Signs of Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is a serious condition, according to doctors.

It happens when the body begins to overheat. Symptoms include muscle weakness, sudden excessive sweating, nausea and vomiting. A person with heat exhaustion may also faint.

If you believe you are suffering from heat exhaustion, immediately move to a cool space and sip water.

Get medial treatment immediately if symptoms last longer than an hour or if the person begins to vomit.

Signs of Heat Stroke

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone suffering from suspected heat stroke needs to get immediate medical attention.

Some symptoms of heat stroke include:

Very high body temperature (above 103°F) Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating) Rapid, strong pulse Throbbing headache Dizziness Upset stomach Confusion Passing out

If you believe you or someone else has heat stroke, call 911 immediately. Move to a cool location, but do not give the person anything to drink.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.