KANSAS CITY, Mo.– If you’re the type of person who loves Summer and is not looking forward to the start of Fall and cooler weather, the next several days will be for you! I think the majority of those reading this would choose the opposite stance however.

September is usually the month where the transition from Summer to Fall begins but, outside of three cooler days so far, the former continues to hold on. As of now, highs and lows are behaving pretty close to normal. But we are anticipating a steady trend of warmer-than-normal numbers moving forward into the weekend and early next week.

Thanks to an upper-level area of high pressure (“heat dome”) keeping the weather pattern quiet, highs will stay around the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the next several days with only small chances of rain relief to cool us down.

Prepare for a warm tailgating period around Arrowhead tomorrow afternoon for the home opener. Having water every now and then will be a good idea. The game itself is looking nice once the sun goes down at 7:27 PM.

Tailgating and kickoff forecast for the Chiefs vs. Chargers game at 7:15 PM Thursday

The heat may be substantial enough to flirt with record highs for Monday and Tuesday! Low 90s are possible during the afternoon with more sunshine expected early next week. Monday and Tuesday both hold 95 degrees as the record high temperatures.

Record high temperatures for next Monday the 19th and Tuesday the 20th. First, second, and third place are shown. Courtesy: ThreadEx

Looking even deeper into September, the warm trend may settle some, but will likely not go away entirely for some time. The third and fourth weeks of this month are looking warmer overall. This means more 80s (and maybe low 90s) for the back end of September is a good bet right now.

Long Range Forecast for temperatures from September 21st to 27th

By the way, the average last 90-degree day for the Kansas City area is September 15th. And the average last 85-degree day is October 5th. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few mid 80s stuck out past the October 5th date however.

Also, another note. The hot and dry trend of the over past season, and the last month mainly, have been a major problem for those suffering from ragweed pollen. Pollen numbers continue to be “high” with days of “very high” readings sprinkled throughout the last month! Continue to have the allergy medicine on hand as numbers won’t settle down for the next couple of weeks.

Updated allergy report for September 14th, 2022. Ragweed pollen and mold continue to be in high concentration with no short-term drop.

We’ll keep you updated on any signs of a cooldown and/or significant rain chances ahead, on-air and online!