KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FOX4 Weather team is watching the Taylor Swift concert weather from “Taylorgating” to the opening acts to Taylor’s expected three-hour show at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

From a weather standpoint, the good news is that temperatures will be below average for both Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening. Even the humidity levels will not be at their summer extremes.

Rain chances Friday

There is some potential bad news as well as we’ll be tracking a disturbance that, based on its current timing, may impact the Friday evening performance. The timing of this is still a question, but the potential of some rain is increasing later in the evening that could impact Taylor’s concert.

When rain issues have come up during her tour, she’ll continue the show, but if there is lightning that’s a more dangerous scenario and previous shows have been halted until the storms have moved away. There have also been shows where Taylor’s performance has moved up from the original start time.

We’ll continue to watch the developing situation especially for Friday night. Saturday night may be perfect for the concert.