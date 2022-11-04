KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, the temperature in Kansas City started at about 70-degrees in the early morning hours, but a cold front pushing storms through the area will drop those temperatures significantly for the weekend.

While Kansas City was still warm this morning, parts of St. Joseph, Missouri, were 45-degrees, a glimpse into what was in store for KC.

According to the National Weather Service, in just an hour, the temperature dropped double-digits.

The forecast calls for strong and severe storms on Friday and into the early hours of Saturday morning.

15 min ago the airport was at 62°. Down to 52° now. Here comes the cold front. Rain & storms will fill in behind it throughout the day #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/mxJByh3VmB — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) November 4, 2022

Wind chills are projected to be in the low 30-degree-range Saturday morning, which has the potential for some light winter weather, specifically in the northern parts of Missouri.