Thanksgiving forecast: What to expect Thursday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving is here, and millions across the U.S. will travel to visit their loved ones this holiday weekend.

Whether you’re staying in town Thursday or planning to hit the road, you’re probably wondering if weather will impact your plans.

Despite a warm, fall day on Wednesday, the 60s are gone for now, and Thanksgiving will be a bit chilly after a cold front moves in overnight. We’ll see high temperatures in the low 40s but the winds in the morning will make it feel closer to 20°.

But don’t worry. Kansas City’s weather will recover on Friday with temperatures returning to near 60°.

So if your Thanksgiving plans extend to the weekend — or if you’re ready for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shopping — you’ll have pretty nice weather to enjoy the holiday weekend.

Planning to hit the road on Thanksgiving? Here’s a quick look at the high temperatures in Denver, Chicago and St. Louis.

If you’re taking I-70 out to St. Louis, they’re shaping up for pretty similar weather on the other side of the Show-Me State. St. Louis will see a few more clouds, but still plenty of sunshine on Thursday.

After light snow and rain Wednesday night in Denver, it looks like Thanksgiving and the weekend will shape up nicely. But to the north, it’s looking chilly. Chicago is expected to see a few showers and a cloudy Thanksgiving.