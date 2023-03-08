WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe Weather Preparedness Week is from Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10 this year. Wednesday focuses on lightning safety.

When it comes to lightning safety, Cowley County Emergency Management says you can think of Pikachu, an electric type Pokémon:

Detective Pikachu (Courtesy: WarnerMedia)

P: Plan your activities with the possibility of thunderstorms in mind.

I: Immediately go into an enclosed shelter when you hear thunder.

K: Keep yourself away from open areas, tall structures and bodies of water.

A: Avoid taking a bath, washing dishes, or any water associated with plumbing.

C: Contact with corded electronic equipment should be avoided.

H: Halt all outdoor activities until 20 minutes after the last thunder.

U: Understand other thunderstorm-related hazards and how they may affect your area.

“Every lightning strike can be deadly,” the National Weather Service states. “Lightning strikes the U.S. 25 MILLION times and kills 47 people on average each year. Many of these deaths occur outdoors and are preventable.”

When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors! National Weather Service

For more information on lightning safety, visit weather.gov/safety/lightning.