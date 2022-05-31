KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of homes in the metro are without power as storms pass through Tuesday morning.

According to Evergy’s outage map, areas near Oak Park High School, Gladstone and Ravenwood are seeing over 5,000 people combined without power.

To the south, another near 2,000 people are without power near Bannister Road and Blue River Road.

Evergy confirmed that the outages are storm related and they have crews in all areas working to restore the power.

On the Kansas side, there is a smaller pocket of outages near Roeland Park where about 42 people are without power.

Storms are forecasted to continue throughout the morning with a break coming around midday, before they return, mostly to the south of the metro.