KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to Evergy, thousands in the Kansas City metro are without power after loud storms and a possible tornado passed through the area early Wednesday morning.

Evergy is working to restore power to all customers, but according to the energy company’s outage map, nearly 24,000 people are without power as far north as Smithville, as far south Peculiar, as far east as Grain Valley and as far west as Bonner Springs.

Storms overnight caused more than 75,000 outages in Evergy’s service area, primarily in the Kansas City metro. The storm moved slowly through the area and did extensive damage. Crews are working and have restored power to more than 25% of customers affected. All available crews have been brought in to assist with restoration. We are still assessing damage and will have more information later this morning. Please remember to assume any downed power lines are live and do not approach them. Also be watchful for tree limbs that are in contact or could become in contact with power lines. Do not attempt to remove them. Outages can be reported online at evergy.com/outage or by calling 1.888.LIGHT KC. Evergy

The estimated restoration times were delayed due to the active storm activity this morning.

Some of the largest pockets of outages include the Overland Park and Lenexa areas where over 2,000 customers are experiencing power outages.

On the Missouri side, a few areas north of the river are seeing a few thousand people without power as well.

As communities start cleaning up storm damage, Evergy will also be out restoring power to those areas.

