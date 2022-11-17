KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government’s Public Works Department is asking the public for a little help this winter.

The department says it has several requests that will help them clear city and neighborhood streets faster after it snows.

The goal of plow drivers in Kansas City, Kansas, is to get primary streets cleared 12 hours after it stops snowing. The goal is to clear neighborhood streets and cul-de-sacs within 48 hours, according to the department.

To help reach those goals, the department asks residents to avoid parking on streets when snow is in the forecast. Plow drivers also ask residents to shovel snow to the right of the driveway so plows don’t snow into the driveway.

Finally, homeowners are asked to reinforce mailboxes. The department says many mailboxes are damaged by the force of snow hitting them, so adding from reinforcement should help mailboxes stay standing.

Leading up to, and during, a snow storm, pay attention to Facebook and Nextdoor. The Unified Government said they are two ways the public works department will communicate with people living in Wyandotte County. Residents who don’t have access to either app can find the latest information on the county’s website at wycokck.org/snow.

That information includes when a decision is made to close Lake Road in Wyandotte Park.

The area leads to Red Bridge Hill, which is a popular sledding spot. The public works director said the road will remain open unless the sheriff’s office asks for it to close, or the storm is so severe the entire park closes.

