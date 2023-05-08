KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has concluded damage surveys from the Saturday, May 6th supercell that tracked across northern Missouri. Three tornadoes touched down across Grundy and Linn counties. The strongest tornado was an EF-2, with peak winds of 135 MPH that hit Linneus, Mo. A second damage path lead into the town of Bucklin, with winds up to 99 MPH.

Tornado damage at Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton. Credit: Grundy County EM Tornado damage at Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton. Credit: Grundy County EM

In Trenton, an EF-0 tornado, with peak winds of 85 MPH, was on the ground for half a mile. It caused damage to Wesley United Methodist Church. Part of the roof was ripped off in the high winds, with debris scattered along Ninth and Washington streets.

Tennis ball to baseball size hail was also reported from this severe thunderstorm across Northern Missouri. Grundy County Emergency Management shared these pictures of hail from around the county.

