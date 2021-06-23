Timeline: Two rounds of thunderstorms coming through Kansas City on Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re Weather Aware on Thursday as the Kansas City area can expect not one but two rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms at different points in the day.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flash Flood Watch, effective Thursday afternoon.

We’ll break down the timing on both storms, according to the FOX4 Weather Team, so you can be prepared.

6 a.m.

The first storms are expected to roll through starting around 6 a.m. until about noon at the latest. Drivers on their morning commute should plan ahead.

We’re expecting locally heavy rain and possibly 30-50 mph winds with this storm.

9 a.m.

The heaviest storms will be out of the immediate Kansas City metro by about 9 a.m. and headed toward central Missouri.

Noon

By noon at the latest, we’ll be done with storm system no. 1, and things will start heating up in Kansas City. Temperatures will start creeping up to nearly 90 degrees as we head into mid-afternoon.

4 p.m.

Most of the Kansas City area is under a Flash Flood Watch, which takes effect at 4 p.m. Thursday. It will continue through 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Flash flooding is likely in some areas as we’ll see another round of strong to severe storms in the evening.

7 p.m.

By 7 p.m. we’ll see the second storm system come into the Kansas City area. This could be a more severe storm with stronger winds and a possibility of hail. With a risk of strong winds, the National Weather Service warns there could be some tree damage.

This storm system should be out of the area after sunset Thursday.

We’re also tracking rain chances for Friday. Stick with FOX4 on air and online for the latest forecast and updates.