Timeline: When the Kansas City metro should expect snow on April 20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Winter Weather Advisory has been established for much of the metro heading into tonight as the threat of snow becomes more and more imminent.

The advisory lasts from 10 p.m. tonight to 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. Tonight’s temperature will sink just below freezing, encouraging frozen precipitation as a cold and wet system moves in from the north.

FOX4’s Karli Ritter timed out the evening system.

6 p.m. tonight, April 19

Rain begins for areas north, including around St. Joseph. The immediate metro will likely stay dry at this time, but precipitation will begin to pick up late at night.

10 a.m., April 20

Rain reaches Kansas City. Some patches of wintry mix may appear as snow creeps down from the north, but things stay liquid for a few more hours.

“[Snow] will start to sink south overnight into tomorrow morning,” Karli said.

6 p.m., April 20

Between 12 and 6 a.m., the system will likely change to snow fairly quickly. Heavy snowfall likely during the morning commute. Despite recent warm temperatures, some accumulation is likely on grassy surfaces and potentially some roads.

“With the snowfall rates expected to pick up in intensity between 5 and 7, there’s a chance the elevated surfaces could get slushy tomorrow morning,” Karli said.

12 p.m., April 20.

All done! The system lightens up around 10 a.m. and ends around noon. The clouds will quickly move on out.

“By the afternoon, the sun’s out, and we could conceivably have everything that fell melting by the drive home,” Karli said.

But that doesn’t mean the cold is over. Tuesday night could see temperatures as low as 28 degrees, and there’s another freeze likely over Wednesday night.

