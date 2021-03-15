Tornado observed in southeast Johnson County as severe weather sweeps through metro

STILWELL, Kan. — A tornado was observed Monday afternoon not far from Stilwell, Kan., as severe thunderstorms moved through the Kansas City area.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reported the tornado to the National Weather Service around 4:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office observed the tornado near West 199th Street and Switzer Road, just west of Stilwell.

A tornado was observed not far from Stilwell, Kansas, on March 15. This photo was taken at 207th Street and 69 Highway by FOX4 viewer Addie. The tornado was reported at West 199th Street and Switzer Road.

Tornado warnings were issued Monday afternoon in parts of Miami and Johnson counties in Kansas before moving across the state line into Cass and Jackson counties in Missouri.

Further details of the reported touchdown were not immediately available. There were some initial reports of damage to homes, property and power lines in the area.

