KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tornado sirens are normally tested on the first Wednesday of the month, but the May 4 test is postponed.

Emergency Management and police departments across the metro announced they decided to delay the monthly test due to inclement weather.

The sirens will be tested next Wednesday, May 11, at 11 a.m.

The potential for severe weather occurring in the area of the siren test is one of two reasons why tests can be postponed or canceled. They other is if it is extremely cold and freezing weather or drizzle could damage the equipment.

Keep in mind that the sirens should only be used as an outdoor warning system and may not be heard if you are inside. FOX4 meteorologists and the National Weather Service suggest having at least one app on your phone as well as a weather radio in your home that will also warn you about severe weather.

